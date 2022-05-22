"Everyone in the circle wasn't convinced" - Rishabh Pant on not reviewing Tim David's caught-behind

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant opened up on not reviewing Tim David's caught-behind against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision made the difference in the must-win IPL 2022 game, which they eventually lost by five wickets.

The Singapore-based all-rounder made full use of the opportunity, smacking 34 off just 11 deliveries at a strike rate of 309.09 to put Mumbai ahead in the game.

Incidentally, David was out the first ball after he edged one off Shardul Thakur in the 15th over of the innings. Rishabh Pant looked excited but the bowler didn't seem confident along with the fielders inside the 30-yard circle. Hence, the Capitals didn't go for the review, only for the replays to confirm that Tim David had edged the ball.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Main reason for RCB qualifying for playoffs is Rishabh Pant. A catch drop and not reviewing Tim David's wicket. Main reason for RCB qualifying for playoffs is Rishabh Pant. A catch drop and not reviewing Tim David's wicket. https://t.co/yN7rqP93yk

Throwing light on the DRS call at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pant said:

"I thought there was something but everyone in the circle wasn't convinced enough. I asked if we should go up but in the end, we didn't take the review."

By the time David got out after a whirlwind knock, Mumbai needed only 15 runs off 13 deliveries. Ramandeep Singh batted till the end to see his team over the line and knock off the Delhi Capitals out of the playoff race.

"We let it slip out of our grasp" - Rishabh Pant after coming fifth in the points table

After putting 159 runs on the board in the first innings, the Capitals got off to a fine start with the ball. They conceded only 27 runs in the powerplay. However, a couple of dropped chances and missed fielding ensured Mumbai crawled back into the game. Tim David then took the game away from Delhi's grasp.

Rishabh Pant admitted they had let the game slip away from their hands a couple of times, as has been the case throughout the season. He added:

"I think most of the game, we were on top. On a few occasions when we were on top we let it slip out of our grasp. That's what we've been doing throughout the tournament. It's not about pressure but at the same time we could have executed better and had better planning. We were missing that a lot this tournament."

The young captain also lamented that dew played a significant role in the second half of the match. Pant added:

"I think we were 5-7 runs short. We weren't short by much but we bowled well throughout the tournament. Dew came in towards the latter half of the game and we missed our execution with the ball. It's hard but we have to take it on our chin and learn from it."

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Whereas Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go up against each other in the Eliminator.

