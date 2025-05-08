"Everyone was screaming that there are bombs coming" - Cheerleader shares her ordeal as PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash in Dharamsala is called off 

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was called off midway due to a power outage in the area on Thursday. One of the cheerleaders shared her ordeal when the stadium was being evacuated.

She revealed that there was a fear among the people that bombs were going to hit the stadium amid tensions between India and Pakistan armed forces.

The cheerleader said in her video:

"So basically the whole stadium in the middle of the game was evacuated and it was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there are bombs coming and it is still very, very scary. We want to really go out of Dharamsala and I hope the IPL people are going to look after us. This is very, very scary. I don't know why I am not crying. I think I am still in shock."

BCCI's official statement on the match being abandoned read (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."

However, a few rumors suggest that the game was called off due to security concerns. Breaking his silence on the matter, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told the Times of India:

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important."

The players and spectators were reportedly escorted out of the stadium by security personnel after the game was stopped midway.

PBKS were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the match was abandoned in Dharamsala

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first in Dharamsala. The side was off to a fantastic start with the bat as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched a 122-run partnership in 62 balls.

Both Arya and Prabhsimran notched up half-centuries. Arya was dismissed by T Natarajan on the first ball of the 11th over. The southpaw scored 70 runs from just 34 deliveries.

Prabhsimran continued his wonderful form, hitting his fourth consecutive fifty. He was batting at 50 off 28 balls before the contest was called off.

