“Everything is fair in love, war and cricket” – Punjab police gives savage reply to IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants on Twitter 

Punjab Police's official Twitter handle recently came up with a savage reply to the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) social media team for tagging them following their victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 29. This came after LSG shared a picture of the ball breaking the stumps when Naveen-ul-Haq clean-bowled Kagiso Rabada for a golden duck with a knuckleball.

LSG wrote on Twitter:

“Hey, @PunjabPoliceInd. This is awkward…”

In response, Punjab police said that everything is fair in love, war, and cricket, adding that breaking the rules is a crime, not breaking the stumps. It tweeted:

“No, it’s not, everything is fair in Love, War, and Cricket, And also as @MumbaiPolice says breaking stumps is not a crime, breaking rules is.”

Punjab Police India @PunjabPoliceInd

everything is fair in Love, War and Cricket

For the uninitiated, LSG tried to enact PBKS's social media handle, which recently tagged Mumbai police during their win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 22. This came after PBKS tagged a picture of one of the dismissals where Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump. In a tweet post, PBKS wrote:

“Hey @MumbaiPolice, we’d like to report a crime.”

In reply, Mumbai police tweeted:

“Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps!”

As far as PBKS vs LSG is concerned, Lucknow won the game by 56 runs after registering the second-highest total of 257/5 in IPL history. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) holds the record for the highest-ever total in the IPL, scoring 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India during the IPL 2013 campaign.

Punjab Kings placed sixth in IPL 2023 points Table

Punjab Kings placed sixth in IPL 2023 points Table

Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS are currently placed sixth in the latest IPL 2023 points table. They have won four out of their eight games and have a net run rate of -0.510.

PBKS will now look to return to winning ways against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

