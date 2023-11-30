"Everything I am because of you"- Jasprit Bumrah extends heartfelt birthday wish to his mother

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his mother, Daljit Bumrah, on Thursday, November 30.

Daljit is a school teacher in Ahmedabad and has been a constant support system for Jasprit since childhood. The Indian bowling spearhead lost his father when he was just five years old.

Bumrah has mentioned on multiple occasions in the past about the role of his mother in shaping his cricket career. He took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a picture with his mother and dedicated an emotional birthday wish to her.

"Happy birthday to my strength. Everything I am because of you. Happy birthday mom," Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

Instagram story of Bumrah wishing his mother.

Bumrah also sent warm wishes to his aunt, Navjit Segue, who is also celebrating her birthday today. He shared the following picture on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy birthday masi. You are the best lots of love always."

Instagram story of Bumrah wishing his aunt.

"He might be hurt by the fact that he stayed back at MI and gave his all" - Kris Srikkanth on Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Instagram post

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth recently tried to decode the meaning behind Bumrah's cryptic Instagram story. The Indian pacer shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, which read:

"Silence is sometimes the best answer."

Sharing his opinion on Bumrah's message, Srikkanth was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel (h/t Rediff):

"You can't find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the fifth Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022."

He continued:

"He might be regretting. It could be his ego, or he might be hurt by the fact that he stayed back at MI and gave his all, but the team is bringing back someone who had left and celebrating him. He feels it's not fair.

Do you agree with Kris Srikkanth's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.