"Everything is wrong in this franchise except that 44-year-old farmer from Ranchi"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS's win in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably by 18 runs in the 22nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It was the fourth straight defeat for the yellow franchise after winning their first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

PBKS batted first in the contest after winning the toss and scored 219 for six in 20 overs. 24-year-old uncapped batter Priyansh Arya (103) stole the show with the bat, scoring a 39-ball century to power the hosts to a massive total. Marco Jansen (34*) and Shashank Singh (52*) played supporting roles with impactful knocks. Khaleel Ahmed and R Ashwin scalped two wickets apiece for CSK.

Devon Conway (69), Shivam Dube (42), Rachin Ravindra (36), and MS Dhoni (27) performed decently for CSK with the bat but failed to take their side home as they could only get to 201 for five in 20 overs.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between PBKS and CSK entertained the fans with engaging cricketing action. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"This is going to be the template, irrespective of any ground we play at"- PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after win vs CSK in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that his team would continue with the same aggressive batting template going forward. Reviewing PBKS's performance, Iyer said:

"Absolutely this is going to be the template, irrespective of any ground we play at. It was scintillating to see Priyansh bat today. It was out of the world. When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid, today he said I was just backing my instincts which were free flowing. Today he kept going and it was one of the top knocks I have seen in IPL."

Iyer continued:

"Not using Chahal was a tactical call, Dube was playing well with Conway. I felt my instincts were that pacers into the surface were better options. See we were talking that we haven't played our best game. We have to be fearless while fielding, have to do some group fielding session and come back stronger but it's important winning games which was the case today."

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

