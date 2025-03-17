Ex-CSK player Shadab Jakati says former IPL champion is a better spinner than Jadeja, Ashwin and Harbhajan [Exclusive]

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shadab Jakati recently participated in a 'This or That' challenge featuring spin bowlers. Interestingly, Jakati picked former Australian spinner Shane Warne as the best spinner while being offered the options of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Harbhajan Singh.

Ad

Shadab Jakati is currently playing for the Indian Royals in Asian Legends League 2025. Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat on the sidelines of ALL in Nathdwara, Jakati played the 'This or That' game.

The left-arm orthodox bowler was asked to pick between spinners. The game started with Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan. Jakati picked Jadeja, and he continued to pick Jadeja over Sunil Narine and Saeed Ajmal. He gave up on Jadeja when given the option of Harbhajan Singh.

Ad

Trending

Next, Jakati continued to go with Harbhajan when offered the options of Shahid Afridi, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adil Rashid. He picked Anil Kumble over Harbhajan, but eventually, he picked Shane Warne over Kumble and then went with the Aussie over Muttiah Muralitharan as well.

"It is nice to catch up with them again"- Shadab Jakati shares his experience of playing in Asian Legends League

The inaugural edition of Asian Legends League is currently underway in Nathdwara. Shadab Jakati is a part of the Indian Royals team, which also features some of his former IPL teammates, namely Manpreet Gony and Sudeep Tyagi. Sharing his experience of playing in ALL so far, Jakati said:

Ad

"I am feeling great. I have played with some of the players for CSK, Gujarat Lions and RCB. So, it is nice to catch up with them again. The tournament is great. The ground is nice. Matches are also exciting, so yes, it's going well."

"The beauty of playing in such tournaments is you get to reunite with your old pals and remember the good times. It is a good thing for us."

Jakati bowled a match-winning spell of 2/31 in the Qualifier 2 match between Indian Royals and Sri Lankan Lions on March 17. The Royals will play against Asian Stars in the final on March 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news