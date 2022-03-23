"Excited to reunite with Virat Kohli after 14 years" - RCB pacer Siddharth Kaul ahead of IPL 2022

Seasoned pacer Siddharth Kaul is set to don the red and gold colors of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2022, with the franchise having roped in his services at the IPL Auction that was held in February.

Kaul will be a part of a diverse pace battery at RCB, which includes Indian stars Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel while also boasting the presence of foreign imports Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff and David Willey.

Notably, Kaul's inclusion in the RCB squad for IPL 2022 will be his third stint alongside Virat Kohli. The pair initially teamed up to represent India at the 2008 U-19 World Cup, before the fast bowler played under Kohli back in 2018-19 for the senior Indian cricket team.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Kaul shared his excitement at linking up with Kohli, being amidst his best mates at RCB and more.

"I am very excited to join forces with RCB, but I'm thrilled to reunite with Virat after 14 years. I did play for India under his captaincy in 2018-19 but that was a short stint, this will be a long span after the 2008 U-19 World Cup."

Kaul further elaborated on how his relationship with Kohli stretches well off the cricket field, and shed light on the 'baseless' misconceptions about the former RCB captain having 'changed' due to a plethora of accolades.

"Virat and I keep talking, we have healthy conversations about not just cricket but also about family. He is the same person he was back in 2008, nothing has changed. People think he is different because of his achievements, but none of that is true. When you are with a person for long, you know how he is as a person, and even now he is grounded and is the same as he was."

"Aag laga denge" - Siraj's message to Kaul after latter was signed by RCB at IPL 2022 Auction

Kaul is no greenhorn in the IPL. With the pacer having represented the Delhi Daredevils and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in past editions of the tournament, RCB will be his third team in the franchise league.

With a lot of experience under his belt, he is eager to make an impact with the ball, and the presence of a few familiar faces in the RCB squad is keeping him in high spirits ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

"When Siraj came to IPL in 2017, we played together for SRH. We have also played the Irani Trophy together so we have a lot of fond memories. He sent me a message right after RCB picked me and said 'Aag laga denge'."

"Apart from Siraj, I also know Harshal very well because we have played in the domestic circuit for a long time. My best friend is also at RCB this season, Karn Sharma, we talk a lot too and it will be good to spend a lot of time together."

"You feel sad when you are not picked" - Kaul on going unsold in the first round of IPL 2022 Auction

Life on the cricket front has not been the rosiest for Kaul, who's had to continuously go through the grind of domestic cricket to prove that he's still one among the more consistent pacers in the country.

In the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that concluded just before the IPL Auction, Kaul was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab with 10 scalps in five games at an average of 11.30 and an economy rate of just 6.64. Those stats didn't seem to impress the IPL franchises, though, as he went unsold in the first round before RCB showed interest in the seamer late on the second day of the auction.

The 31-year-old expressed his sentiments at almost missing out on an IPL berth despite putting in some impressive shifts in the domestic arena.

"The feeling is no different, it's not great. After doing so much good work in IPL and domestic tournaments, you feel sad when you are not picked. But that said, I would like to express my thanks to the RCB support staff who believe in my skills and handing me an opportunity."

As for his celebrations that came about as a result of being picked up for IPL 2022, Kaul played it down to only focusing on the task at hand, which is to win RCB an elusive trophy.

"I didn't celebrate when I was picked. This year I will be in Red and Gold, and I hope to bring luck and the trophy to RCB fans. I believe in my efforts and it's all the blessings of god and my parents. Whatever chances I have got, I have given my 110% and done justice to my role in the team. I will play with the same honesty and dedication."

In the absence of Hazlewood and Behrendorff early on, Kaul is expected to play a major role for the Faf du Plessis-led side in RCB's first match of IPL 2022, which will be against the Punjab Kings on March 27th.

