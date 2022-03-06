RCB Match Schedule 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will open their 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The fixture is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

The 15th edition will be held across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA Stadium will share the 70 league matches for all ten franchises.

The tournament is scheduled to start on March 26, with the league stage ending on May 22.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a new squad at their disposal following their exploits at the two-day mega auction last month. The franchise had retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammad Siraj after the 2021 IPL.

RCB are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming season. The franchise have been on the hunt for their next leader after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role.

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik are the leading candidates for the leadership position.

IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Schedule with timing in IST

Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB squad and players list for IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

