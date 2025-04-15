Explained: Why 5 runs were added to Venkatesh Iyer's score after Xavier Bartlett's fielding blunder in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Due to an embarrassing fielding blunder, Venkatesh Iyer was given five runs during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 15. Iyer walked out to bat in the eighth over of KKR's chase.
Yuzvendra Chahal had the ball in hand. On the fifth ball, Venkatesh Iyer swept the delivery to deep backward square-leg, where Xavier Bartlett was stationed. He collected the ball, but the error occurred when he attempted to throw the ball back. It slipped out of his hands, hit his right shoulder, and bounced away into the fence.
It was counted as four overthrows and since the batters had already completed a run before the blunder, five runs were added to batter Venkatesh Iyer's score in the end. Therefore, a regulation single at the boundary line cost PBKS five runs, eventually.
While Iyer got four extra runs right away, his luck did not last for long as he could not add much to the total later on.
Glenn Maxwell dismisses Venkatesh Iyer as KKR fumble big time in easy chase
KKR put up a brilliant bowling display early on in the contest to bundle PBKS out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. While it looked like it would be a rather straight-forward game, PBKS appear to have other plans.
KKR lost both their openers inside two overs and PBKS kept chipping away. Venkatesh Iyer walked in at number five. Despite getting lucky with four extra runs as soon as he came in, the KKR vice-captain could not stay for long at the crease. His stay was cut short by Glenn Maxwell in the 11th over, who sent him back with an LBW dismissal.
While the call was reviewed, Venkatesh Iyer was eventually given out and had to walk back for just seven runs off four balls. PBKS have made a comeback for the ages in this contest. At the time of writing, they had KKR down to down 95/8 in 14 overs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS