Explaining Ravindra Jadeja’s obstructing the field dismissal in the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged out obstructing the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Chepauk on Sunday, May 12. The left-hander departed for just five runs off six balls as the game became interesting entering the last four overs.

The controversial dismissal took place in the 16th over of CSK's innings. Avesh Khan bowled short of a length delivery and Jadeja played it towards the third man. Jadeja was halfway down the pitch for the second run but Rutu wasn't keen.

The fielder threw it straight to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who took a shy at the stumps at the non-striker's end. He threw the ball that hit Jadeja, who was watching it for a few moments before running towards safety.

The third umpire, Anil Chaudhary said that Jadeja, in his view, was watching the ball and aware of where it was heading. So, he looked convinced that Jadeja deliberately changed direction. However, it looked like a natural angle for the left-hander. The 35-year-old enquired with the on-field umpire after being declared out on the giant screen and walked off the field.

Was Ravindra Jadeja out or not out? What does the rule say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the rule 37.1 says:

"37.1.1 - Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice)."

It adds:

"37.1.2 - The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket."

As far as the match is concerned, CSK beat RR by five wickets. With the win, they jumped to the third spot in the points table with seven wins in 13 games. Meanwhile, RR stayed second with eight wins in 12 matches.

