"Explains why Indian team management is insisting he plays domestic cricket" - Fans react to Ishan Kishan's poor display in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could not make an impression in the franchise's first home game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The left-handed batter was dismissed by a searing delivery from Nandre Burger for 16 runs off 14 deliveries in the fourth over of the innings.

Kishan was a spectator to the carnage that Trent Boult unleashed in the powerplay overs. The opener was at the non-striker's end as he witnessed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis walk back without scoring.

He was close to joining his teammates in the pavilion as well after being trapped in front by Nandre Burger in the second over. However, the umpire turned down RR's mild appeal and the team did not consider taking a review as well.

He could not make the most of his second chance and his luck ran out after being on the receiving end of a brilliant delivery from Burger. The left-arm pacer's delivery rose and moved off the pitch a bit as Ishan Kishan edged it to Sanju Samson to walk back.

Kishan began his season with a duck against Gujarat Titans (GT) after being dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai. He scored a quickfire 34 in the high-scoring contest against SunRisers Hyderabad. In the brief knock against Rajasthan, he recorded two fours and a six before his dismissal.

Fans were critical of Kishan's batting display on social media. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MI rebuilding through Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma after Ishan Kishan's dismissal

MI were reduced to 20/4 in the fourth over following Ishan Kishan's dismissal. Under pressure, the batting pair of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma began their counter-attack, as Trent Boult and Nandre Burger finished their opening spells.

The duo took on Avesh Khan right after the powerplay, and now have the spinners to deal with in the middle overs. They brought up their 50-run partnership in just 32 balls, and the score now reads a much more respectable 75/4 after nine overs.