"EXTRAORDINARY gift from an EXTRAORDINARY MAN"- Tollywood Actor Nithiin after getting MS Dhoni's autograph on a T-shirt

Tollywood Actor Nithiin Kumar Reddy recently received legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's autograph on a T-shirt. The 40-year-old made his acting debut back in 2002 with a super hit Telugu film named Jayam and has starred in more than 30 movies so far.

Dhoni is one of the most revered sports personalities in India. Nithiin is also one of his ardent fans.

Nithiin took to his official X handle on Wednesday (November 29) and shared a picture of himself holding a T-shirt signed by MS Dhoni. He was elated on receiving it and thanked Dhoni before expressing his admiration for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. Nithiin wrote:

"EXTRAORDINARY gift from an EXTRAORDINARY MAN… Thankuu @msdhoni sir for this!! Love u."

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he is still playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also won the trophy for CSK earlier this year in May. Chennai Super Kings recently announced their retention list ahead of the mini-auction next month. Fans were ecstatic after seeing Dhoni's name on the list, as it means they can see him in action in IPL 2024.

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy"- AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers recently revealed he was happy to see MS Dhoni among the players retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

De Villiers reckoned that the Indian stalwart is full of surprises and felt that he might also end up playing three more seasons. In a video on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said:

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But It is just great to see his name on there."

Do you agree with AB de Villiers' views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.