Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025 on Monday (March 3). All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be the vice-captain for the upcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer was at the helm last year and led the Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy. Interestingly, the Kolkata franchise did not retain Shreyas even after he won the trophy and then did not buy him back at the mega auction last December.

However, they retained most of the core of their winning squad - Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh. They also shelled out ₹23.75 crore to procure the services of Venkatesh Iyer at the mega-auction while getting captain Ajinkya Rahane at his base price of ₹1.5 crore.

KKR's decision to give the reins to Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2025 evoked mixed reactions from fans. Here are some negative reactions to the decision on X:

"Extremely bizarre decision," a fan wrote.

"Ideally, rahane shouldn’t even be in the playing 11 for all matches, aur use captain bana diya," commented one fan.

"I know people will have a difference in opinion over this, but it is what it is now and we have to support our captain and team going forward to this season. Coz team over everything. Hope KKR is able to defend the title with Captain Rahane," wrote a user.

"Worst decision, Iyer should be captain," weighed in a fan.

"KKR will not retain trophy for sure now," commented a fan.

Here are some reactions in support of the decision:

"Hard work truly pays off. A highly underrated captain has finally found his place. Wishing Ajinkya all the best," wrote one fan.

"He was the best choice and rightly made the cap," commented another.

"Going with experience is not a wrong choice IMO," opined a fan.

"Solid choice, Rahane brings calm and class to the game," commented another.

"It's an honor to be asked to lead KKR" - Ajinkya Rahane ahead of IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane recently expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders. He stated that the squad is balanced and looked forward to the upcoming season to defend the trophy. Rahane said: (via kkr.in)

"It's an honor to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title."

KKR's IPL 2025 campaign will commence with a clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata on March 22.

