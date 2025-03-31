"F*****g unbelievable" - Former batter makes massive claim on Rajat Patidar ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Robin Uthappa heaped praise on Rajat Patidar's captaincy so far in the IPL 2025 season. Patidar was retained by RCB for ₹11 crore and also named their captain for the new season.

The franchise had released Faf du Plessis, their previous captain, and trusted a young leader to take over the reigns than going back to Virat Kohli. While there were several question marks over this move, Patidar has impressed in his first two games as captain.

Uthappa believes that RCB can do something special this year with Patidar leading the side.

“I have a feeling about RCB this year. I’ll tell you why, because of Rajat Patidar! His leadership in the last couple of games has been f*****g unbelievable! It has been so good!" he said on the The KimAppa show with cricket analyst Jarrod Kimber (via The Indian Express).

RCB beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game by seven wickets in Eden Gardens. They then trashed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a 50-run win at Chepauk. With two wins from as many games, they are at the top of the points table as well.

“What I love about Patidar is proactiveness and the calmness in which he exercises his proactiveness. It’s so cool to see someone who’s leading a team for the first time on the IPL stage exercise the level of calm that he has exercised, right. He’s not reactive. He’s trusting the the processes," Uthappa added.

What's more impressive about Rajat Patidar's side is they have won away games against two of the biggest IPL sides.

Robin Uthappa says that Rajat Patidar has got character as a leader

Rajat Patidar has been calm and composed on the field as RCB captain in the IPL 2025 so far. He has also taken some brave calls and his decisions have been spot on.

Robin Uthappa highlighted the same, recalling the dismissal of Andre Russell from the match against KKR. Patidar got spinner Suyash Sharma back into the attack while Russell was batting. The leg-spinner had been expensive but was called back to dismiss the dangerous West Indian, which he eventually did.

“The fact that he bought Suyash Sharma back into the attack when when Andre Russell came into bat (in the RCB vs KKR game), when he knew that Suyash has already already given 40 runs in three overs. He said (to Suyash) ‘I picked you to get this guy out. Now get this guy out, I need you to do it for me!’ To exercise that level of faith in your first game as a captain when your bowler has gone away for 40 runs in three overs… tells you he has the character. For me that defines that Patidar has got character," he said.

RCB next face Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

