F1 star hails 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for record-breaking ton in IPL 2025 with an appreciation post on Instagram

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken everyone by storm with his sensational century in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The teenager has also impressed Formula 1 (F1) star Oscar Piastri, who appreciated his knock.

Ad

The Australian F1 racing driver, who is at the top of the 2025 F1 Championship standings, was stunned by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's heroics with the bat in the game against Gujarat Titans (GT).

While the cricketing fraternity appreciated him for his stellar record-breaking century, Oscar Piastri also put up a story on his Instagram handle, acknowledging the efforts of the 14-year-old sensation from India.

On his Instagram story, the F1 star shared a video of Suryavanshi's century. He wrote '14' referring to his age and also put a clapping emoji after the number.

Ad

Trending

Below is the screenshot of Oscar Piastri's appreciation story for Suryavanshi on his Instagram, posted by a user on X (Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century helped RR complete big chase with ease

In their IPL 2025 clash against GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28, Rajasthan were set a target of 210 runs for victory. It appeared to be a daunting task as RR had lost their last three games while chasing.

However, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had different plans. Through his fearless approach and attacking intent, the youngster decimated the GT bowlers, smashing them for fun at will. He slammed a 35-ball century, the fastest by an Indian player in IPL history and the youngest player to do so as well.

Ad

The youngster was eventually dismissed for 101 off 38 balls, where he smoked seven fours and 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 265.79 to help RR make a mockery of the chase. They got over the line in just 15.5 overs with eight wickets to spare and registered a crushing win on the back of his swashbuckling ton.

Notably, this was only his third IPL innings, showing the level of talent and skills that he possesses at a tender age. With the win, RR have managed to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive although the chances appear very slim at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More