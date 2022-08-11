Faf du Plessis signed by CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise for CSA T20 League

Faf du Plessis has been picked by the Johannesburg franchise, owned by the bosses of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming T20 League, launched by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

This marks the return of du Plessis to the Super Kings-owned setup, having represented CSK in 100 fixtures. He is currently the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the marquee T20 league.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, each of the six franchises have made their pre-season signings with Wednesday (August 10) marking the deadline for the same. Apart from du Plessis, CSK and England all-rounder Moeen Ali is the other player signed up to represent the Johannesburg team.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#WhistlePodu 🦁 With roaring whistles, everywhere we go, we stride into Johannesburg! 🥳 With roaring whistles, everywhere we go, we stride into Johannesburg! 🥳#WhistlePodu 🦁💛

The report further states that Ali's name was listed in a set of marquee names for the UAE's ILT20 but is expected to take part in the CSA League instead.

Mumbai Indians sign Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan for MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town, the sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians (MI), have made a splash with their pre-season signings. While Kagiso Rabada is their local signing, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have also been snapped up by the franchise, as per the report.

The Pretoria Capitals have roped in Anrich Nortje, who represents their sister franchise Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Aiden Markram too, has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Port Elizabeth-based team.

Quinton de Kock will represent the Durban team owned by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while the Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl franchise has snapped up English white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

The league is yet to be formally launched by CSA but is expected to take place in early 2023. Last month, South Africa withdrew from their 3-match ODI tour of Australia that was scheduled to take place in January, citing the need to have their marquee players available for their T20 league.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Faf du Plessis be the captain of the Johannesburg franchise? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy