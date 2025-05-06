Families of government officials hurl abuses at each other in diamond box during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match: Reports

A shocking incident took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams squared off on Saturday, May 3.

Acording to a Times of India report (via HindustanTimes), families of two government officials hurled abuses at the each other in the diamond box during the game between RCB and CSK. The parties involved were families of an IPS officer and an income tax commissioner.

The IPS officer's family made accusations on the other of intimidation, sexual harassment and outraging modesty. It became a serious matter, which had to then be taken out of the stadium and to the Cubbon Park police station eventually.

"But what's more shocking is it all took place in the complimentary hospitality box even as several senior government officials watched without intervening," a senior cop was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The report added that the daughter of the IPS officer briefly stepped out of the seating area and left her purse on the seat as well. However, a man came and occupied her seat. When her brother told him it was her seat, and man did not vacate the seat which led to an arguement. The sister returned and joined her brother in the argument while the man was joined by his wife, the income tax official, and their son.

"The argument intensified with each hurling abuse at the other. At one point, the confrontation between the IPS officer's daughter and the man almost went out of control as the man was arguing in her face," the cop added.

The daughter's mother made the allegations, stating that the man made unwelcome physical contact and intruded on her (daughter's) privacy with an intention to offend her. A case was then registered against the IT commissioner's family. The police are set to take required action against them after investagation of the matter.

RCB beat CSK in a thriller at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matters in the game between RCB and CSK at the Chinnaswamy were intense not just in the stands but on the field as well. Batting first, the home team put up a solid total of 213/5 on the board thanks to fifties from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out).

CSK got off to a strong start in the chase and seemed in control for most part of the chase as well. However, RCB remained in the hunt by picking up crucial wickets in the middle.

With just six runs needed off the last three balls and a set Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube in the middle, it looked all but done for the hosts. However, Yash Dayal once again held his nerves and pulled off a magical last over, just like he had in their meeting at the same venue back in 2024, to help them defend the score and win by the barest of margins (two runs) in the end.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More