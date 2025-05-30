“Family is more important than my career” - Jasprit Bumrah’s huge statement on future amid IPL 2025 playoffs

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, on a podcast with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, made a huge statement about his future amid the IPL 2025 playoffs. Bumrah will be seen in action on Friday, May 30, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.
Jasprit Bumrah revealed that his family is more important to him than his cricketing career. While he does take his game seriously, the ace pacer said that he will prioritize his family.
"For me family is more important than my career because you know that is something that is constant there are two things that I take seriously one is my family and one is my game but family comes first I have to give priority and I do give priority because I will not be a cricketer all the time for them I'm not a cricketer I'm a human being and you know being a young father seeing my son he started already picked up the ball and started playing with the ball," he expressed. (8:34)
Jasprit Bumrah then shared an experience with his family when he was in Australia for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. He also revealed that Adelaide was his favorite city as he had made his T20I debut for India in Adelaide.
"Sydney as a city was great and you know we roam around a lot. This time I took my family to Australia as well. We did a lot of you know wildlife activities. My son was feeding the kangaroos. It's a brilliant city. Brilliant brilliant country to roam around. Favorite city is Adelaide. Because of the cricket ground. So that's where I made my T20 debut," he said. (13:11)
"I'm looking forward to that" - Jasprit Bumrah on cricket at the Olympics
Cricket is now set to be a part of the Olympic Games as a sport. It will be played at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and Jasprit Bumrah is more than excited to be a part of it as well.
During the podcast, Bumrah said:
"Now I've heard there's Olympics in cricket coming as well. So that is something that I'm looking forward to. Who would have thought cricket will become an Olympic sport. So yeah, that is something that is really exciting me and I'm looking forward to that whenever we get an opportunity to do," he said. (7:38)
At the Los Angeles Games in 2028, six teams in both men' and women's categories will compete in a T20 format.
