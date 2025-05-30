“Family is more important than my career” - Jasprit Bumrah’s huge statement on future amid IPL 2025 playoffs

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, on a podcast with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, made a huge statement about his future amid the IPL 2025 playoffs. Bumrah will be seen in action on Friday, May 30, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah revealed that his family is more important to him than his cricketing career. While he does take his game seriously, the ace pacer said that he will prioritize his family.

"For me family is more important than my career because you know that is something that is constant there are two things that I take seriously one is my family and one is my game but family comes first I have to give priority and I do give priority because I will not be a cricketer all the time for them I'm not a cricketer I'm a human being and you know being a young father seeing my son he started already picked up the ball and started playing with the ball," he expressed. (8:34)

Ad

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah then shared an experience with his family when he was in Australia for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. He also revealed that Adelaide was his favorite city as he had made his T20I debut for India in Adelaide.

"Sydney as a city was great and you know we roam around a lot. This time I took my family to Australia as well. We did a lot of you know wildlife activities. My son was feeding the kangaroos. It's a brilliant city. Brilliant brilliant country to roam around. Favorite city is Adelaide. Because of the cricket ground. So that's where I made my T20 debut," he said. (13:11)

Ad

Ad

"I'm looking forward to that" - Jasprit Bumrah on cricket at the Olympics

Cricket is now set to be a part of the Olympic Games as a sport. It will be played at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and Jasprit Bumrah is more than excited to be a part of it as well.

During the podcast, Bumrah said:

Ad

"Now I've heard there's Olympics in cricket coming as well. So that is something that I'm looking forward to. Who would have thought cricket will become an Olympic sport. So yeah, that is something that is really exciting me and I'm looking forward to that whenever we get an opportunity to do," he said. (7:38)

At the Los Angeles Games in 2028, six teams in both men' and women's categories will compete in a T20 format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More