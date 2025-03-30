Famous Bollywood actress set to perform at iconic Wankhede Stadium ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash on March 31

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will perform at the opening ceremony ahead of the first home game of the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31. MI have already played two away games this season, losing on both occasions against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The five-time IPL champions will be eager to get off the mark in the points table with a win against KKR in their first home game this year. IPL's official X handle updated the fans about Ananya Pandey's upcoming performance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. An official statement about Ananya's performance read:

"Mumbai celebrates 18 years of IPL, and the glam just got real! Ananya Panday is set to dazzle the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony with charm and style like never before! So, get ready to dance with your favourite actress!"

"You are missing Bumrah, but you are not using resources at your disposal properly" - Aakash Chopra on MI's performances in IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that MI are missing Jasprit Bumrah dearly in their bowling department and have failed to utilize their resources efficiently in his absence. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel after MI's 36-run loss against GT, Chopra said:

"You are missing Bumrah but you are not using the resources at your disposal properly. The ball was even reversing this time, but that much penetration was not seen because all three bowlers - Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya - bowl at 135 kph. They are missing a proper, proper fast bowler. Bring Bumrah or else you will get stuck."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) was playing but Vignesh Puthur wasn't. Puthur picked up three wickets in the last match and you didn't play him. The selection disappointed me a little. (Mitchell) Santner bowled only three overs and Mujeeb bowled only two. Satyanarayana Raju does well, but you had saved only the death overs for him. He is a bit of a death specialist, but I don't think they are getting it right."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

