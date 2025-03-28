Fans have brutal fight in the stands during RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

Things got heated, and a fight broke out between a couple of fans in the stands at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, March 26. KKR defeated RR convincingly by eight wickets and registered their first win this season after losing the opening match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last week.

A fan shared a video on Instagram to provide a glimpse of the brutal fight between two fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium during Wednesday's IPL match. In it, a spectator wearing an RR jersey could be seen receiving a few blows and then retaliating with a powerful kick.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

RR batted first in the game and scored 151 for nine at the end of 20 overs, following a dismal performance from their batting unit. Quinton de Kock (97* off 61) then played a magnificent knock to help KKR finish the chase in 17.3 overs.

"Some shot selections were bad" - Aakash Chopra on RR batting unit after their loss vs KKR in IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR in a video on his YouTube channel. He criticized the Royals' batters' poor shot selection and opined that it was the major reason for their loss. Chopra said:

"The pitch was slightly helpful for the spinners for sure, but some shot selections were bad. You can start with Yashasvi, or you can see Sanju's or Riyan Parag's shots. Dhruv Jurel still played decently, but the situation of all the others was extremely bad. 150 - that's it? Quinton de Kock's 97 not out, People don't make centuries these days, they remain not out on 97. "

He continued:

"If you think about it from Quinton de Kock's perspective, he is firstly playing for a new franchise and he doesn't play international cricket anymore. You might feel there wouldn't have been any pressure on him, but the pressure is there. You are opening for a new franchise where Phil Salt has left a legacy. The monkey is off your back the earlier you score runs. So he needed to score runs, and he played till the end."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

