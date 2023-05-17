"This is exactly why he is dropped from the Indian team" - Fans erupt as Shikhar Dhawan gets out for a golden duck in PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday, May 17.

The left-handed batter departed for a golden duck as he edged it straight into the hands of Aman Khan at the first slip off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. As a result, Punjab lost their first wicket without any score in the second over in a chase of 214.

Dhawan’s flop show with the bat came after PBKS leaked 213 runs with the ball. The skipper was questioned about his captaincy since Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were under bowled, and Harpreet Brar bowled in the death overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, however, has scored 356 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 142.97, including three half-centuries in the IPL 2023.

Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw’s set a 214-run target for Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS

A clinical batting performance from Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals post 213/2 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bowl. Rossouw scored 82* off 37 balls, including six sixes and as many boundaries. Shaw also returned to form with 54 off 38 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.

DC captain David Warner and Philip Salt also chipped in with scores of 46 (31) and 26 (14), respectively. The duo smashed four sixes and seven boundaries as the Capitals batters took the Punjab Kings’ bowlers to the cleaners.

For PBKS, Sam Curran emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/36, while other bowlers had a baby at the office.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that DC are already eliminated from the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Shikhar Dhawan and Co., on the other hand, are still in contention for a top-four finish in the points table. They must beat the Capitals to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the knockout matches.

