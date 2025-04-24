Fans shout Rohit Sharma chants in Hyderabad metro after SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Fans in the Hyderabad Metro erupted with Rohit Sharma chants after his magnificent knock in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 23. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the encounter.
MI registered a dominating seven-wicket win against SRH and moved to the third position in the points table, following a collective performance. Pacers Trent Boult (4/26) and Deepak Chahar (2/12) set the tone for the Mumbai franchise in the first innings by restricting the SunRisers to a paltry total of 143/8. Rohit Sharma (70) and Suryakumar Yadav (40*) then powered MI to the target in just 15.4 overs to help them clinch their fourth straight victory.
An X user shared a video giving a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's immense popularity and fan following in Hyderabad. In it, fans could be seen chanting for the Indian captain while traveling on the metro.
"Rohit Sharma batted extremely well"- Aakash Chopra after MI opener's match-winning knock in IPL 2025 match vs SRH
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after he notched up a match-winning half-century in the IPL 2025 match against SRH. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:
"For the first time since 2016, Rohit Sharma has struck half-centuries in two successive games, the last match and this match. He first thrashed Chennai, and after that, it was Hyderabad's turn this time. Mumbai Cha Raja, finally baja raha hai proper se baaja, which is great news. The runs they (SRH) scored weren't enough, and the only way to survive was to pick up three early wickets."
The cricketer-turned-commentator further added:
"They got one, Ryan Rickelton's, but no other wicket apart from that. Rohit Sharma batted extremely well. He played with Will Jacks for some time. By the time Will Jacks got out, the match was done and dusted. Then Suryakumar Yadav came and did Suryakumar things. So the sun was shining. They won the match with four-and-a-half overs and seven wickets to spare."
Rohit will return to action on Sunday (April 27) when MI will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) again in the tournament, this time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
