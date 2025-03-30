Fans welcome MS Dhoni in Guwahati amid tight security ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni received a warm reception from the fans on his arrival in Guwahati, Assam, amid tight security ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the game tonight (March 30).

CSK are coming into this game after a disappointing 50-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28. Critics and fans were highly disappointed with the Chennai team's management after Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 9, behind R Ashwin and Sam Curran, while chasing 197 in this contest.

Dhoni looked in decent rhythm, playing a cameo of 30* (16) after the match's fate was already sealed. CSK management will hope for a turnaround in their fortunes during Sunday's match.

IPL's official X handle shared a video earlier today to give a glimpse of the Guwahati fans' welcome to Dhoni ahead of the RR match. You can watch the video below:

"I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order" - Shane Watson on MS Dhoni's batting position after CSK's loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson recently opined that MS Dhoni should have batted up the order against RCB. Watson said the result might have been different if he had played a few more balls.

"I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills," Watson said on JioStar (via Business Standard).

Watson elaborated:

"If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line. CSK might have had a stronger shot at victory. It was disappointing to see certain decisions, like Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later. If they persist with this batting line-up, they risk being exposed."

Do you agree with Shane Watson's views above? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.

