"Fantastic spirit and a great second half of the tournament"- DC co-owner Parth Jindal after team's IPL 2024 campaign ended with a win vs LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal applauded his team for finishing their IPL 2024 league stage campaign on a high with a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 14). The Capitals registered a 19-run win at their home venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC currently finds themselves in the fifth position in the points table with 14 points after 14 games, with a net run rate of -0.377. They will only advance to the playoff if multiple results go their way, which looks highly improbable.

Parth Jindal took to X after the match against LSG on Tuesday and appreciated the DC contingent for their fighting spirit throughout the season. The Delhi Capitals lost four out of their first five games in IPL 2024 but made a wonderful comeback with impressive wins to keep themselves in contention for playoffs until the end. Reviewing DC's season, Jindal wrote:

"A great win by the boys @DelhiCapitals - congratulations to all and really well done - fantastic spirit and a great second half of the tournament - this is your team Delhi. Looking forward to the Kotla next season already - Delhi fans you have been amazing this year - thank you."

"We would have had better chances of qualification had I played the previous match"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after win vs LSG in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant opined that they would have had better chances of reaching the playoffs if he played their previous match against RCB on Sunday. He was forced to miss it as the IPL governing council banned him for a game due to a poor overrate issue. Rishabh said:

"We were very close, we are still in contention for playoffs. There are some things you can control, some you can't. We would have had better chances of qualification had I played the previous match. Personally, it was fantastic to come back on the field."

Pant continued:

"The kind of support I got from the whole of India was heartening to see, wherever I played I got the support from each an every person, that was great to see. Everyone knew I'm playing after one and a half years, loved every bit of it, I don't want to stay off the ground."

What were the positives for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section.

