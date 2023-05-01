"Fasten your seat belts!"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dominating victory against RR in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With their fourth victory in eight games, MI have moved up to seventh position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, RR reached a daunting total of 212/7 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (124) played one of the best knocks in IPL 2023 and single-handedly powered them to a massive score. Jos Buttler, who scored 18 runs, was RR's next top-scorer.

Piyush Chawla (2/34) continued his decent form and picked up two wickets for MI in the bowling department. Arshad Khan scalped three wickets but conceded 39 runs in his three-over spell.

During the chase, MI lost Rohit Sharma early in the second over. Cameron Green (44) then salvaged a poor start by putting on a 62-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (28) for the second wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/27) bowled a phenomenal spell and dismissed both of them to put RR in control of the proceedings. Suryakumar Yadav (55) had other plans. He saw off Ashwin's tight spell and then attacked the other RR bowlers to keep his side in the hunt. Sandeep Sharma pulled off a blinder in the 16th over to end his innings.

Tim David (45* off 15 balls) then played a blistering knock and took Mumbai Indians home in the final over. Reflecting on the win after the match, Rohit Sharma said:

"It was very pleasing to see how we chased it down today. We have got the ability and back ourselves to chase those kinds of scores. It was really pleasing to see the chase. Its a big shoe to fill, Polly has done it for a long time but Tim has all the attributes to become a great player. He is a great guy to have."

He added:

"Yeah it is quite difficult it is something which we don't want to do but we have to make changes depending on the conditions. The guys have to ready for that. Look Jofra, speaking about he has had a massive injury. He didn't played much cricket for a long long time, we saw extreme pace today and that was pleasing for us. The more he plays he will get back to rhythm."

MI vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:



MI will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 3.

