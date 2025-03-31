  • home icon
  • Female fan jumps in joy after getting Shubman Gill's autograph ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 31, 2025 18:40 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill aft the 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians match - Source: Getty

A female fan jumped with joy after getting Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill's autograph ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Wednesday, April 2.

The Shubman Gill-led GT side suffered a loss in their opening match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 2022 IPL champions then made a comeback with a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) to get off the mark in the points table.

An X user recently shared a video of a fan who was elated after getting an autograph from Shubman Gill. In it, a female fan could be seen approaching Gill in the team hotel and getting his autograph before jumping and running with joy.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Gujarat Titans are currently fourth in the points table with two points from two games.

GT's schedule for the remaining matches in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3.30pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 7.30pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

Do you think GT will win its second IPL trophy this season under the leadership of Shubman Gill? Let us know your views in the comments section.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
