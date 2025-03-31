Female fan jumps in joy after getting Shubman Gill's autograph ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A female fan jumped with joy after getting Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill's autograph ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Wednesday, April 2.

The Shubman Gill-led GT side suffered a loss in their opening match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 2022 IPL champions then made a comeback with a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) to get off the mark in the points table.

An X user recently shared a video of a fan who was elated after getting an autograph from Shubman Gill. In it, a female fan could be seen approaching Gill in the team hotel and getting his autograph before jumping and running with joy.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans are currently fourth in the points table with two points from two games.

GT's schedule for the remaining matches in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3.30pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 7.30pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

Do you think GT will win its second IPL trophy this season under the leadership of Shubman Gill? Let us know your views in the comments section.

