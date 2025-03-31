Female fan’s angry reaction to Shimron Hetmyer’s catch of MS Dhoni goes viral after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A female fan's angry reaction to Shimron Hetmyer's catch of MS Dhoni during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has gone viral on social media. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the game on Sunday, March 30.

The interesting moment happened during the final over of the match, when things were tense with the game hanging in the balance as CSK needed 20 runs from the last six balls, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. RR captain Riyan Parag trusted Sandeep Sharma to bowl the over, even though Jofra Archer (1/13) was available.

On the first ball of the over, MS Dhoni hit a lofted shot to a low full toss from Sandeep but could not get the desired timing and elevation. Shimron Hetmyer swiftly moved left in the deep mid-wicket region and completed a brilliant catch to stun the CSK fans and Dhoni.

You can watch the fans' reaction to Hetmyer's catch in the video below:

Jamie Overton (9*) and Ravindra Jadeja (32*) could only manage to get 13 runs after Dhoni's dismissal as CSK eventually fell seven runs short of the victory.

"His knees aren't what they used to be"- CSK head coach on MS Dhoni playing a limited role in batting department in IPL 2025

At the post-match press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS Dhoni has been managing his entry points in the matches while batting after considering his limitations.

"Yeah, it's a time thing. MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming said (via Hindustan Times).

Fleming continued:

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in."

The Chennai franchise will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

