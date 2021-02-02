Fidel Edwards eyes West Indies and IPL return as his Kolpak deal ends

Fidel Edwards has announced his availability for West Indies and eyes a return to international cricket after almost a decade following the end of his Kolpak status.

Fidel Edwards, who last represented the Calypso Kings back in 2012, hopes to secure an IPL contract this year and also believes that he can play a part in West Indies' title-defending campaign in this year's World T20.

The 39-year old, who is currently featuring in the on-going Abu Dhabi T10 League, revealed that he has spoken to Kieron Pollard regarding his availability for the national team.

"I have made myself available for West Indies. I have spoken to Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons and let them know that, if there's any opportunity, I'm ready. Training has always been a big part of my game but, in the last 18 months or so, I've changed what I do and I'm the fittest I've ever felt. I've had my time in England and now I've made myself available to represent West Indies again. I think I did pretty well in the CPL and I'm keeping my fingers crossed," Edwards said.

With UK's departure from the European Union, Kolpak registrations have officially come to a close. Fidel Edwards had been representing Hampshire since 2015 but is now free to play international cricket again. He is also hopeful to land an IPL deal this year - a competition in which he last played back in 2009:

"I enjoyed my time at Hampshire, but that was a big part of me not playing in the IPL. But now I'm not with them, my aim is to put my name back out there and hopefully get another chance to play. Anything is possible."

Fidel Edwards has always been renowned for his searing yorkers and exceptional pace. Even at this age, he was clocked at nearly the 150 kph mark in the most-recent edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL).