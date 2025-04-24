Fielding coach drags Shimron Hetmyer along the ground for dropping catch during practice for RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fielding coach Dishant Yagnik and batter Shimron Hetmyer were involved in a hilarious moment during practice ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB will host RR in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

During a practice session ahead of the game, Yagnik and Shimron Hetmyer indulged in catching practice. While the drill was going on, Hetmyer dropped a catch, after which Yagnik ran towards him and grabbed his feet to drag him along the ground.

"Ek catch pakadta nahi hai. Seedha catch pe gir jaa raha hai (He does not take one catch. He is falling down for a straight catch)," the coach said after dragging him along the ground.

After the hilarious moment, Shimron Hetmyer then grabbed an impressive one-handed catch as well.

Below is the video of the same posted by Rajasthan Royals on their X (Twitter) handle -

Can Shimron Hetmyer come good against RCB as RR eye desperate win?

Rajasthan Royals are under massive pressure as they prepare to take on RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Heading into this contest, RR have lost all of their last four matches.

Their last two games were such that they could have won but failed to finish the matches. They will be desperate to end their losing streak and look to come back strong.

In their way stand RCB, who are confident after defeating Punjab Kings in their last game. Moreover, when these two sides last met, RCB beat RR comprehensively by nine wickets.

Power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has not quite been at his best with the bat this season. He has only managed to score 176 runs from eight matches at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 153.04. In their last two games, Hetmyer was at the crease and failed to finish the matches for his side.

The left-hander was previously a part of RCB and thus returns to familiar territory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He will be eager to put in a solid performance and is also under pressure to deliver, with his side struggling to find their way at the moment.

