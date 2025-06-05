FIR filed against RCB, KSCA Administrative Committee over stampede during IPL 2025 victory celebrations: Reports

An FIR has been filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association administrative committee over the stampede during the IPL 2025 victory celebrations. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, to win their maiden IPL trophy.

On Wednesday, June 4, a victory celebration was held in Bengaluru following the triumph. As per a report by ANI, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA administrative committee, among others at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru.

As per the report, the FIR mentioned criminal negligence in the stampede during the celebrations. The FIR has invoked sections Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Several lives were lost during the celebrations, with many left injured as well ,in what turned out to be a tragic turn of events while the city was in joy.

RCB offers financial aid to families of deceased, stands in solidarity

RCB expressed their condolences and solidarity following the stampede during the victory celebrations.

The franchise released a statement, offering financial aid to the families of the deceased and also announced the creating of ‘RCB Cares’ fund to support those left injured.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased.

"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," the statement read.

After beating PBKS in the final, RCB became the eighth different team to win the IPL. Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are the other seven teams to have won the title in the competition's 18-year history.

