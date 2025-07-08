FIR registered against RCB bowler on charges of sexual exploitation amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has had an FIR registered against him amid the ongoing Test series between England and India, as reported by The Times of India.

Dayal has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with charges of sexual exploitation, physical violence, mental harassment and cheating by making false marriage promises. Under Section 69 of the BNS, these acts could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years and are considered fraudulent and exploitative.

According to the report, in the complaint, a Ghaziabad woman stated that she was in a relationship with the RCB pacer for five years. She also claimed that Dayal had introduced her to his family and mislead her with the promise of marriage.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment," the FIR statement read.

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too. On June 14, 2025, the complainant called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. The complainant is mentally and socially distressed and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office. She has chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence. It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships," it added.

Dayal has played two seasons for RCB so far, having been acquired by the franchise during the 2024 auction for ₹5 crore.

Yash Dayal played a vital role in RCB's IPL 2025 title-winning campaign

RCB finally broke the jinx, putting an end to their 18-year-long wait for a maiden IPL title. They beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of the 2025 season by six runs to clinch the trophy.

The franchise had retained only three players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Yash Dayal being one of them. The 27-year-old repaid the faith shown in him.

He bagged 13 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 36.15 and an economy rate of 9.59 with best figures of 2/18. This is Dayal's second IPL title, having previously won the tournament with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022.

