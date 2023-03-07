"First Purple Cap holder makes it even more special" - Saika Ishaque after MI vs RCB in WPL 2023

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque was once again brilliant for the Mumbai Indians (MI), picking up a couple of big wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 4 of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) on Monday.

This performance also made her the current holder of the first Purple Cap in the history of the WPL. Ishaque seems to be one of the finds of the season, having already picked up six wickets from two games.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their social media, here's what Saika Ishaque had to say about her performances so far:

"It feels really good to be the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The fact that I am the first Purple Cap holder makes it even more special."

RCB had gotten off to a flying start through Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. That was when MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turned to Ishaque and the spinner obliged, sending back Devine and Disha Kasat in the space of three deliveries.

Regarding her performance against the Bangalore franchise, Ishaque said:

"They had gotten off to a great start in the powerplay. So the thought process personally was that whenever Harry Di (Harmanpreet Kaur) gives me the ball, I have to give the team a breakthrough. Jhulan Di and Devieka Di also give me tips on bowling like how to get leaner in my stride."

Really enjoyed contributing to MI's wins: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt also shared her views on MI's performance so far in WPL 2023. She has brilliantly played her role in both games, picking up wickets with the new ball against the Gujarat Giants and smashing an unbeaten half-century against RCB.

On this, she stated:

"I have really enjoyed contributing to the wins. I haven't been able to open the bowling lately so to do that here and swing the new ball feels great. Really enjoyed batting with Hayley and hope we can continue that going into next games."

The Mumbai Indians will next face the Delhi Capitals in a crunch game at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

