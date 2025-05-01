Former England football manager spotted in stands donning pink jersey during RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Former England football manager Gareth Southgate was spotted in the stands donning the pink jersey during the ongoing IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). The game is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Southgate was seen supporting RR from the stands, wearing their pink jersey. He played football as a midfielder and defender before becoming the manager of the England national men's team from 2016 until 2024.
He stepped down as their manager after the Euro 2024 final loss against Spain. Southgate was seen in the special pink jersey with a couple of others around him wearing the same. He appeared to be completely engrossed, watching the game with full attention.
Below is the picture of the Englishman, posted by a user on X (Twitter), which is going viral on social media -
Why are Rajasthan Royals (RR) wearing the pink jersey against MI?
The entire Rajasthan Royals (RR) team is sporting the special pink jersey in their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. They don the pink jersey every year to show their support to promote women's initiatives.
The Rajasthan Royals Foundation had also launched a film 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai' on International Women's Day for their campaign. They have also committed that for every six by either team during this game, they will provide electricity to six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power.
Meanwhile, RR are in a must-win position to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs. They kept their hopes alive with a thumping eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, slammed a record-breaking 101 off 38 balls.
However, things are not going in their favor at the moment in the ongoing match against MI. Batting first, Mumbai Indians are taking the attack to Rajasthan's bowlers, hitting them mercilessly all over the park. At the time of writing, the five-time champions have already put up 217/2 on the board from 20 overs.
