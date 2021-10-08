IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians winning by 170 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad is impossible: Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels the odds are heavily stacked against the Mumbai Indians regarding their playoff chances in IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad will face each other in their last league game of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

While SunRisers Hyderabad are out of contention, Mumbai Indians need a miracle to leapfrog the Kolkata Knight Riders to reach the playoffs. The defending champions must beat the SunRisers by at least 171 runs to boost their net run-rate above KKR's.

Speaking in a Cricbuzz video, Ajay Jadeja feels the Mumbai Indians don't have a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs. However, as a Mumbai Indians fan, Jadeja thinks KKR deserves a playoff spot after missing out multiple times due to net run-rate issues. Jadeja stated:

"Mumbai Indians scoring 200 and winning against SunRisers Hyderabad is a possibility. But winning by 170 runs is impossible and it's coming from a Mumbai Indians fan. Mumbai Indians will stand nowhere when chasing a total. Sometimes you have to accept you were outplayed and eight teams fight tooth and nail to win."

"I think it's a big blow for Mumbai Indians, given they were so high on confidence. So, the support staff and fans will be disappointed. But KKR have always been unfortunate due to the net run rate."

Nevertheless, Jadeja backs Mumbai to go out there and give everything as making 260-270 shouldn't be impossible for them. Having said that, Jadeja wants India's bowlers featuring in the World T20 to be rested as the country comes first. Jadeja added:

"From the fans' point of view, they would want Mumbai to try their best if the team has a mathematical chance. Making 260-270 is not an impossible task and Mumbai should take the field with such an approach and hope they can steer their side to those heights."

"From India's perspective, the ones going to play the World T20, hope they get an opportunity to play because I don't see a chance realistically. I hope they play and rest any Indian bowlers ahead of the World Cup as the country comes before the franchise."

Mumbai's batting order, which performed magnificently last year, has not clicked as a unit in IPL 2021. Their two biggest disappointments have been Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Virender Sehwag talks about David Warner vs Jason Roy in IPL 2021

David Warner and Kane Williamson. (Credits: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, who joined Jadeja in the conversation, sees no chance of David Warner returning for Hyderabad on Friday or ever again. The 42-year old told Jadeja and host Nikhil they are better off going with Jason Roy. The English batter has proved himself in this season's IPL. Sehwag told Cricbuzz in this regard:

"I don't think David Warner will get to play against the Mumbai Indians as the franchise would have plotted his comeback much earlier. There would have been an opportunity if SunRisers had a chance to qualify for the playoffs. It doesn't make sense either as Jason Roy is playing well and they could retain him in the next auction."

"As for Warner, I doubt he would be willing to return to the franchise moving forward because previously players have refused to be part of the franchise. If Hyderabad pick Warner, I don't think he will come back because a player wants to play wherever he goes and not be benched. He has also been a top performer for the franchise."

Warner has been in poor form, starting with the India leg, managing 193 runs in six matches. The southpaw scored 0 and 2 in two games in the UAE. With rumors of a deteriorating relationship with the franchise, he is unlikely to play for them again in the IPL.

