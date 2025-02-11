Former KKR batter retires from professional cricket after exit from Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson announced his retirement from professional cricket on Tuesday, February 11. His decision came after Saurashtra's loss to Gujarat in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Gujarat won the toss and chose to bowl first. Saurashtra had a difficult outing, being dismissed for just 216 in their first innings. Chirag Jani was the top scorer with 69 runs, while Jackson managed only 14 off 46 balls. Chintan Gaja impressed with a four-wicket haul for Gujarat.

In reply, Gujarat piled on 511 runs in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Jaymeet Patel (103) and Urvil Patel (140). Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed five wickets in response.

Trending

In their second innings, Saurashtra struggled again, being bowled out for just 197 runs and losing by an innings and 98 runs. Jackson contributed 27 runs off 32 balls in his final innings.

The 38-year-old batter played 106 first-class matches, amassing 7,283 runs at an average of 45.80, including 39 fifties and 21 centuries.

Sheldon Jackson retired from white-ball cricket in January 2025

On January 3, 2025, Sheldon Jackson announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket in the middle of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter played five matches for Saurashtra during the tournament, scoring 138 runs, including one fifty. However, Saurashtra failed to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing fifth in their group with only three wins from seven games.

Jackson had a solid career in List-A cricket, appearing in 86 matches and accumulating 2,792 runs at an average of 36.25, including 14 fifties and nine centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 150.

In T20s, he played 84 matches, scoring 1,812 runs, including 11 fifties and one hundred. In the Indian Premier League, Jackson represented Kolkata Knight Riders in nine matches—four in 2017 and five in 2022—scoring 61 runs in eight innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️