Former PBKS skipper attends CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Chepauk [In Picture]

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal attended the IPL 2025 match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Agarwal is not playing in the tournament this year after going unsold at the mega-auction last December. He got a chance in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for a couple of matches last year but was later dropped due to poor performances. Captaining the PBKS side in 2022 remains one of the highlights of his IPL career.

Mayank Agarwal posted a photo on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to update his fans about his visit to witness the high-octane clash between CSK and RCB. He captioned:

"At the Chepauk"

RCB beat CSK comfortably by 50 runs to move to the top of the IPL 2025 points table

After being asked to bat first in the contest, Rajat Patidar (51) and Co. helped RCB score a decent total of 196/7 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad continued his good form with the ball for CSK and picked up three wickets following his match-winning four-wicket haul in the previous game against Mumbai Indians (MI).

A target of 197 proved too much for CSK as their batting department endured an off day, scoring only 146/8 in reply, which resulted in a thumping 50-run loss. Rachin Ravindra top-scored for the Super Kings with a knock of 41 (31), while MS Dhoni played an unbeaten cameo of 30* (16) in the end to send the home team fans happy on a sad day.

At the post-match presentation, RCB captain Rajat Patidar reflected on the win, saying:

"I think it was a good total on this surface. It wasn't easy for the batters to hit boundaries and sixes easily. It's always special playing at Chepauk. The way they support the team is great. It's always amazing to play in their home ground as they support every team."

He added

"We were targetting around 200 runs. We knew it wasn't easy to chase. My goal was clear, as long as I was there I need to maximize every bowler. I don't think so, it was the same line up like the previous game so it was same."

What was your favorite moment from the match? Let us know in the comments section.

