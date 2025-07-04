Former RR spinner embroiled in 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal appointed Mumbai's U14 head coach: Reports

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ankeet Chavan has reportedly been appointed as the head coach of Mumbai's U14 team. For the unversed, Chavan was among the three RR players banned from cricket for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) disciplinary committee following the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal of 2013.
Chavan, along with fellow accused S. Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, were acquitted by the court due to a lack of evidence. Chavan, a Mumbai-based left-arm spinner, was cleared by the Indian board to resume competitive cricket in 2021 as his ban was reduced to seven years.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has roped in Chavan to coach the U14 team. Omkar Salvi is set to continue his stint as the head coach of the Mumbai Ranji team.
It is worth mentioning that Salvi served as the bowling coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for their title-winning campaign in IPL 2025.
Under Salvi's coaching, Mumbai made it to the semifinal of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. They suffered an 80-run defeat to eventual tournament winners Vidarbha in the knockout clash.
Furthermore, the side were crowned as the champions of the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 2024-25 Irani Cup.
"It's a second innings for me and there is always a turnaround." - Former RR spinner Ankeet Chavan on coaching the Mumbai U14 team
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ankeet Chavan thanked the MCA for entrusting him with the responsibility of coaching Mumbai's U14 side. He stated that he would want to use this opportunity to work on the basics of the young players.
Suggesting that this was a second innings for him, Chavan said:
"I'm looking forward to it (on his new assignment). It’s a second innings for me and there is always a turn around. I really want to thank MCA for showing faith in me. Coaching was certainly on my mind and I know what challenges it has going ahead. As it’s Under-14 cricket I want to work on the basics of players and show them the path so that they can improve their game."
Chavan was signed by RR in 2011. The spinner bagged eight wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 7.88. He has 53 wickets to his name in first-class cricket from 18 matches.
