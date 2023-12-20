"FORMIDABLE!"- Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga thrilled with MI's IPL 2024 Auction shopping for fast bowlers

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach and former legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga was excited after the five-time IPL champions added some exciting names to their team in the IPL 2024 auction.

With just ₹17.75 crore in their kitty, the expectations were limited for MI as they would have looked to just get backups and cover the lesser cracks, if any, in the team. However, it turned out to be a happy day at the auction as they were able to add talented young pacers like Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka to their ranks.

MI also signed Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who also has a sling action like Lasith Malinga.

'Slinga Malinga', as he was fearfully known during his playing days, was excited to see these names donning the Blue and Gold of MI and here's what he posted on X:

"FORMIDABLE! That is the first word that comes to my mind when I see our fast bowling lineup for the #IPL2024.😇 Welcome to MI, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee and Nuwan Thushara.🤝❤️ #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians"

Lasith Malinga has a new challenge on his hands as MI bowling coach

One of the greatest overseas players to feature in the IPL, Lasith Malinga had a legendary career with MI, where he won a staggering four titles. After a couple of seasons with the Rajasthan Royals as bowling coach, Malinga is now ready to work with the exciting pacers in MI's ranks.

Mumbai Indians will certainly hope that the legendary speedster is able to work his magic as a coach and teach the new lot some of his old tricks.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 final squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee (₹5 crore), Dilshan Madhushanka (₹4.6 crore), Naman Dhir (₹ 20 lakh), Anshul Kambhoj (₹20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (₹ 4.8 crore), Shreyas Gopal (₹ 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (₹ 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (₹20 lakh)

