Franchise that is yet to win the tournament emerges as most popular IPL team on social media for fifth year in a row

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has emerged as the most popular team in the league on social media for the fifth year in a row. While the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders are the most successful teams in terms of trophies won, RCB beats them on social media despite not having won the IPL title even once so far.

As per social media analytics tools Social Insider and SEM Rush, RCB topped the charts with an overall engagement of two billion across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Moreover, the IPL franchise also witnessed a 25% increase in their engagement as compared to CSK.

RCB also observed massive growth in their digital presence with five million followers across all social media platforms. Therefore, the franchise is now the fastest-growing IPL side on social media.

RCB is a franchise that has a global fanbase as the IPL side's dominance on social media is not limited to the Indian league alone. The team also ranks among the Top 5 most popular sports teams across the globe on Instagram on the basis of engagement.

RCB has left behind some of the most popular clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United. They are only behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Moreover, the franchise is also the most followed IPL team on WhatsApp with 7.5 million followers on its WhatsApp broadcast channel.

“It’s all thanks to our 12th Man Army. Their energy and belief are evident in every game, whether felt in the stadium or through their unwavering digital support. They are at the core of everything we do, and seeing this kind of response motivates us to keep pushing forward, staying true to what we stand for, and continuing to give our best,” RCB vice president and head Rajesh Menon was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The success of the IPL franchise on social media highlights the connection between the team and the fans despite the side not winning the title even once. As the 2025 season approaches, RCB will be keen to break the draught and win their maiden title in the competition.

