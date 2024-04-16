"From commentary box to 22 yards , he's a gem" - Twitter hails Dinesh Karthik for breathtaking knock in RCB-SRH IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik produced another memorable knock in the IPL 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

The 38-year-old walked in when RCB was all but finished in their improbable run chase of 288 at 121/4 in the 10th over. Yet, Karthik provided SRH with a mighty scare, scoring a breathtaking 83 off 35 balls with the aid of five boundaries and seven maximums.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has been in sparkling form throughout IPL 2024, scoring 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 in seven games. Despite eventually falling short in the miraculous run chase, Karthik's spirited efforts propelled the side to a mammoth 262/7 in their 20 overs, losing by only 25 runs.

It is worth remembering Karthik was in woeful form in IPL 2023, averaging under 12 in 13 games, following which he stated that the 2024 season would likely be his final one.

However, his devastating form this season had fans on Twitter wanting more from the veteran gloveman, especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner.

One of the fans even felt Karthik should bat up the order for the struggling RCB outfit.

"Dinesh Karthik should come on top order from RCB then the game would be different," said the fan.

"Even after the pathetic performance by RCB bowlers, well played DK! Take a bow. Dinesh Karthik should be selected for the T20 WORLD CUP," another fan said.

"DK i.e Destroyer Knock WC 2024," a fan tweeted.

RCB suffered their 5th consecutive defeat despite Dinesh Karthik's heroics

While Dinesh Karthik had fans and experts in awe with his magnificent knock, it did not prevent RCB from losing their fifth consecutive game in IPL 2024.

After winning the second game of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS), RCB faltered massively to find themselves at the bottom of the table with the lone win in seven games.

This is despite boasting three players, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Faf du Plessis, over the 200-run mark, including Kohli being the leading run-scorer in the competition with 361 runs.

Needing to win all their seven remaining games to harbor playoff hopes, RCB are almost done with their dreams of clinching an elusive IPL title.

Nevertheless, they will look to resurrect their sinking campaign against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.

