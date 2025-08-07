"From day one, he would say keep thinking about 26th" - KKR star reveals fascinating Gautam Gambhir mindset after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star Harshit Rana opened up on former mentor Gautam Gambhir's mindset after the recently concluded Test series between England and India. The five-match series was leveled 2-2 after India's thrilling six-run win at The Oval.

Gambhir was KKR's mentor during IPL 2024. However, he stepped down from the role ahead of the 2025 season after being appointed India head coach. Harshit revealed how Gautam Gambhir had the belief right from the start that they would win the trophy in 2024.

"He changed the mentality of KKR. From day one he would say keep thinking about 26th. On 26th, we will lift that trophy. This was the only talk. The very first day he told we begin from here and on 26th look at yourself lifting the trophy. Whether we won or lost, this was the talk every day," he said on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. (45:02)

KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final on May 26. They lifted the trophy for the third time, having previously won in 2012 and 2014.

Harshit Rana has also played under Gautam Gambhir for the national team. He revealed how the head coach motivated them during their last Test series against Australia Down Under.

"One thing he always tell is to forget everything and only focus that you are playing for India. I remember he told Nitish Reddy in Australia when Starc and Cummins were bowling bouncers to him. He told to bat as though he is taking bullets for the country. He just tells us to think we have to do it for India, leave everything else aside," he added. (46:32)

Under Gautam Gambhir, India had lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home and 1-3 to Australia. The head coach was under tremendous pressure in England. However, the visitors managed to draw the series. Notably, they were led by first-time captain Shubman Gill and had a relatively young team in the absence of many seniors.

Harshit Rana picks which Indian players he feels have the Gautam Gambhir mentality

In the same conversation, Harshit Rana picked the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill as those who reflect Gautam Gambhir's mentality. Jaiswal scored 411 runs in the England Tests, while Gill top-scored with 754. The skipper slammed four hundreds, which included a double-hundred.

"I see the same mentality in Jaiswal. He just thinks he has to go and score. Shubman same. All the batters have this mentality. They just want to go and express themselves and do well and you can see the results they are getting," he said. (48:05)

Harshit also praised senior pro KL Rahul. He revealed that Rahul has a strong mindset, and it is difficult to bowl against him. The pacer added that cracking the zone Rahul gets into is very difficult as a bowler.

"Look at KL too, he has a strong mentality. It is difficult to bowl against him. He has a good idea of leaving the ball (red ball). He goes into such a zone where he thinks no one can shake him. And cracking that zone is very difficult for a bowler," he added

Rahul carried out his role as a senior batter exceptionally well in England. The right-hander scored 532 runs with two hundreds and as many fifties.

