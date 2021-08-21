"From sitting at home and watching them to being a part of an amazing team" - Wanindu Hasaranga thrilled to join RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga was one of three players signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today as replacements for the second phase of IPL 2021. Hasaranga has replaced Adam Zampa in the RCB squad for the remainder of the competition.

The Sri Lankan spinner expressed his excitement on Instagram after learning the news of his IPL signing. Wanindu Hasaranga revealed how he would watch RCB's matches on TV at his home, and now, he is going to be a part of the RCB squad.

"From sitting at home and watching them, to being a part of an amazing team. I am excited, honoured and thrilled all at once," Wanindu Hasaranga captioned his latest Instagram post.

Hasaranga's former Sri Lankan teammate Isuru Udana was delighted to see him earning a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Udana played for RCB in IPL 2020.

"Well deserved. Go well, Super!" Isuru Udana commented.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Instagram account left a comment under Hasaranga's post as well.

"Welcome to the family," Royal Challengers Bangalore wrote.

Who is Wanindu Hasaranga?

Wanindu Hasaranga is a bowling all-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga is a right-arm leg-spinner, born in Galle, Sri Lanka. He was the Man of the Series in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League last year. Hasaranga played a vital role in his team, Jaffna Stallions' championship victory as he scalped 17 wickets and scored 127 runs in ten matches.

Hasaranga was also the Man of the Series in the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka. The 24-year-old recorded his best T20I figures of 4/9 in the final T20I against India.

It will be interesting to see how Wanindu Hasaranga performs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee