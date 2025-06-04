Full list of captains to have won the IPL trophy ft. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar became the first captain to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, as the team claimed their maiden trophy in the 18th edition of the cash-rich event. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With that win, Patidar became the ninth captain overall to win an IPL title, joining an elite list of players, which includes veterans like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. RCB also became the fourth different team to win the IPL title in the last four editions.

Speaking of the RCB vs PBKS final, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers did a good job of picking wickets at regular intervals. Still, collaborative efforts from the RCB batters saw them post a target of 191 for Punjab to chase.

Bengaluru bowlers found themselves a little worried in the initial stage of the second innings, when PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya got their side off to a flying start. However, things went haywire when the two were dismissed.

While it looked like Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis, who were both in tremendous form ahead of this game, would carry the burden and take their side over the finish line, RCB bowlers changed the course of the game by bowling crunch spells.

PBKS’ batting unit collapsed, and the team found themselves in a mix as RCB turned the tide in their favor. Shashank Singh hit some big shots in the end, but it wasn’t enough as Punjab lost the game by six runs.

With yet another edition of the IPL coming to an end, we look at the full list of captains to have won the trophy over the 18 seasons.

Season Winner Captain (Winner) 2025 RCB Rajat Patidar 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer 2023 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 2022 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya 2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 2017 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner 2015 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir 2013 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir 2011 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 2010 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 2009 Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchrist 2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne

