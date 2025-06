Full list of cricketers who have won the Player of the Match in IPL finals ft. Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the match in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. RCB won their maiden IPL title, beating PBKS by six runs. Chasing 191 runs for victory, PBKS finished with 184/7 after their 20 overs.

Pandya was the pick of the RCB bowlers, claiming figures of 2/17 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2/38 while Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Romario Shepherd took one wicket apiece.

Virat Kohli made 43 runs off 35 balls and cameos from Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Romario Shepherd helped RCB reach 190/9 after 20 overs.

Here's the full list of Player of the match winners in IPL finals:

2008 - Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) vs Chennai Super Kings

2009 - Anil Kumble (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs Deccan Chargers

2010 - Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) vs Mumbai Indians

2011 - Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2012 - Manvinder Bisla (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Chennai Super Kings

2013 - Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) vs Chennai Super Kings

2014 - Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Punjab Kings

2015 - Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) vs Chennai Super Kings

2016 - Ben Cutting (SunRisers Hyderabad) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2017 - Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) vs Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 - Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019 - Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) vs Chennai Super Kings

2020 - Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) vs Delhi Capitals

2021 - Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

2022 - Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) vs Rajasthan Royals

2023 - Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings) vs Gujarat Titans

2024 - Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs SunRisers Hyderabad

2025 - Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs Punjab Kings

