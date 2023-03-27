"Funny" - Twitter erupts as Shikhar Dhawan retained in BCCI’s annual player contract list 

Shikhar Dhawan marked his presence on the BCCI annual player contract list announced on Sunday, March 26, ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

The 37-year-old has been awarded a Grade C contract and will receive ₹1 crore for the 2022-23 season (October 2022- September 2023).

The development came a day after Dhawan confirmed that he is still keen to make his Team India comeback.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Dhawan said:

“There’s always a possibility, anything can happen. If I can get dropped after one or two series, I can also get back to the fold. As long as I am in this field, I will give my 100 percent. I am a very process-oriented person. Staying fit, training, working on my skills, and mental health. So, I will continue to work on them. If any opportunity arises, I should be ready to grasp it. I will always be ready.”

Dhawan was the second-highest run-scorer for Team India in 2022 ODIs after Shreyas Iyer. The left-hander, however, failed to deliver in his last nine ODIs, scoring just 146 runs at an underwhelming average of 16.2. He last played for the Men in Blue against Bangladesh in December last year.

Dhawan, the IPL's second-highest run-scorer, will be seen leading Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

Fans shared mixed reactions as Shikhar Dhawan found a place in BCCI’s annual player contracts.

One fan tweeted:

"Shikhar Dhawan, Funny!"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Kawal7818 @kawal7818 @BCCI why dhawan is retained??? he is dropped from all three formats 🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣 @BCCI why dhawan is retained??? he is dropped from all three formats 🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣

Surajeet Singh @SurajeetSingh4 @CricCrazyJohns Really Happy to see Shikhar Dhawan in that list.. Just gives slight hope, he might play again for India.. @CricCrazyJohns Really Happy to see Shikhar Dhawan in that list.. Just gives slight hope, he might play again for India..

Shlok Bharat Agarwal @imslk26 #BCCI Shikhar Dhawan still has an outside chance for a comeback as he has been retained in the contract list Shikhar Dhawan still has an outside chance for a comeback as he has been retained in the contract list 💯 #BCCI

KING KOHLI @rbskbaghrai @CricCrazyJohns good to see shikhar dhawan means still he has chance @CricCrazyJohns good to see shikhar dhawan means still he has chance

Liquid @knight_17_



Rishabh pant who only plays good in test cricket is in A and Shreyas Iyer in B 🫡



Shikhar Dhawan is still in contention list or what?



Nice demotion for KL Rahul twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI - BCCI announces annual player retainership 2022-23 - Team India (Senior Men).



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS- BCCI announces annual player retainership 2022-23 - Team India (Senior Men).More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS 🚨- BCCI announces annual player retainership 2022-23 - Team India (Senior Men).More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #TeamIndia Jasprit Bumrah who did nothing whole year is in A+ and siraz in B 🫡Rishabh pant who only plays good in test cricket is in A and Shreyas Iyer in B 🫡Shikhar Dhawan is still in contention list or what?Nice demotion for KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah who did nothing whole year is in A+ and siraz in B 🫡Rishabh pant who only plays good in test cricket is in A and Shreyas Iyer in B 🫡Shikhar Dhawan is still in contention list or what? Nice demotion for KL Rahul 🔥👌 twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Himatsinh Solanki @HIMU_554 @BCCI "Shikhar Dhawan " is in 2016-17 is A+ grade player... In 2023 is a C grade player it's not fair.. @BCCI "Shikhar Dhawan " is in 2016-17 is A+ grade player... In 2023 is a C grade player it's not fair..

Check the full list of BCCI’s annual player contracts for the 2022-23 season feat Shikhar Dhawan

Grade A+ (₹7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (₹5 crore): Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel.

Grade B (₹3 crore): Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Grade C (₹1 crore): Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat.

