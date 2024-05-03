"Galti se 2019 final wali script repeat hogayi" - Top 10 funny memes after SRH edges past RR in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) narrowly by one run in the 50th match of IPL 2024. The clash took place on Thursday (May 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Courtesy of the win, SRH moved one spot up to the fourth position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, SRH notched up a total of 201/3 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy (76*) and Travis Head (58) hit half-centuries and did the heavy lifting in the batting department for the hosts. Heinrich Klaasen (42*) provided the finishing touches with a blazing cameo in the slog overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then turned the clock back. He dismissed Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson for ducks in the very first over to give SRH a sensational start in the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77) then put on a 134-run partnership for the third wicket to put RR's chase on track.

Just as the duo were looking to take the match away from them, Sunrisers bowlers pulled things with a couple of quick wickets. Natarajan, Pat Cummins, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar then held their nerves and delivered phenomenal overs in the end. The restricted RR to 200/7 to help the hosts pick up a one-run victory.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between SRH and RR in IPL 2024 on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Was an amazing game of cricket"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after hard-fought victory vs RR in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the win, saying:

"It was an amazing game of cricket. Yeah in T20 cricket we get used to batters getting it done. Bhuvi really nailed six Yorkers and showed why he is one of the best going around. You try and manage some wickets. The Yorker bowlers did a brilliant job."

Cummins continued:

"They were batting brilliantly so it was about sticking to the basics. We knew 200 could be chased down. They batted really well. Nitish is fantastic. Took the first 10 balls to get himself in and then hit the ball everywhere. He also contributed some vital overs."

MI and KKR will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 3.

