"Gandi baatein karni chahiye" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip from recent interview goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip from a recent interview has gone viral, leaving even the interviewer in splits. Speaking of his captaincy experience, the 38-year-old stressed that skippers have to have difficult conversations with their players.

Rohit, who has announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is, is one of the best limited-overs captains India has produced. The veteran ushered the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup glory last year and a Champions Trophy trumph earlier this year. However, his captaincy record was below-par in Tests, headlined by a 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand.

Speaking in a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, he had said:

"Players ke saath gandi baatein karni chahiye. Gandi baatein matlab 'tereko kyun nahin khilaaya, kyun baithaya." (We should have dirty talks with players. Dirty talks means why weren't you picked, why were you benched?)

The elegant right-handed batter will continue to play in ODIs as his likely target is to feature in the 2027 World Cup and lift the trophy after narrowly failing to do so in 2023.

Rohit Sharma finds form in IPL 2025 after initial struggle

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

With IPL 2025 set to resume on Saturday, May 17, it's worth reflecting on Rohit's form this year. The former Mumbai Indians captain invited plenty of criticism in the first six matches, given his highest score was just 26. However, the veteran slammed back-to-back half-centuries against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad, thundering back to form.

He made another fifty against the Rajasthan Royals in the Mumbai Indians' 100-run victory in Jaipur. The five-time champions are on track to reach the playoffs and are currently fourth in the points table with seven wins in 12 matches. The decorated franchise will next face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

