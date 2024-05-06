"Gautam Gambhir after destroying the team he built"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's dismal loss in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs in the 54th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 5) in Dharamshala. Courtesy of the commanding win, KKR moved to the top position in the points table, while LSG slipped to the fifth spot.

After being asked to bat first, KKR managed to score a mammoth total of 235/6 in 20 overs. Opener Sunil Narine (81) led the way for them with the bat with a scintillating knock. Phil Salt (32), Shreyas Iyer (23), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32), and Ramandeep Singh (25*) supported him with handy knocks.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings, as LSG didn't give any competition to the visiting side in the steep chase. They surrendered meekly and got bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy starred for KKR in the bowling department by scalping three wickets each.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between KKR and LSG on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Sunil said in the timeout that anything close to 200 is a good score"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after clinical victory against LSG in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the win, saying:

"For the last 6 matches, the boys in the dressing room have created havoc. They were asking why we haven't been winning the toss, but we have been winning matches, haven't we. If we have get a good start, we go according to that. Sunil said in the timeout that anything close to 200 is a good score. Anything more is an icing on the cake."

On the batting performance of his side, Iyer continued:

"The way they have been continuing to contribute has been phenomenal. We have to be flexible in the batting order, with the left-right combination. The bowlers have to change their plans and it affects their composure. You will see that everyone is padded up in the dugout. There is no pressure at all, the intent and mindset of the team will be positive."

MI will square off against SRH in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

