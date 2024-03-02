Gautam Gambhir urges BJP president to relieve him of political duties, says wants to focus on cricket commitments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties. In a post on his official social media handle on Saturday, March 2, the former cricketer wrote that he wanted to focus on his cricket commitments.

Gambhir, 42, who represents the East Delhi constituency as a BJP MP, was appointed Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) mentor in November 2023. As captain, he led the franchise to victories in the 2012 and 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) editions.

Sharing a post on his X handle on Saturday, Gambhir expressed his wish to move on from politics and wrote:

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind.”

The former India opener joined the BJP in 2019 and was a key face of the party in Delhi. He won the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a substantial margin of 6,95,109 votes.

Gautam Gambhir’s association with KKR

Gambhir was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the IPL from 2011 to 2017. Both of KKR’s IPL title triumphs have come under his leadership. Kolkata beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the 2012 IPL final and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by three wickets in the high-scoring 2014 summit clash.

While rejoining KKR as a mentor for the upcoming IPL season, Gambhir said in an official release:

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

As a batter, Gambhir remains KKR’s highest run-getter. In 122 matches, he scored 3,345 runs at an average of 31.26 and a strike rate of 124.72, with 30 fifties.

