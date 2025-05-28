"Get the trophy cabinet in Bangalore ready" - Social media reacts as RCB secure top-two finish with thrilling 6-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their IPL 2025 league stage with a stunning six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, hosted the clash on Tuesday, May 27. With the victory, RCB secured a place in the top two, finishing second in the points table.

Ad

After being put to bat first, LSG registered 227/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of skipper Rishabh Pant's glorious unbeaten 118-run knock from 61 deliveries. Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the RCB bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-26-1 in the high-scoring affair.

The Bengaluru-based team scripted their highest successful run chase, going past the imposing target in 18.4 overs. Jitesh Sharma was the hero for his side, remaining unbeaten on 85 runs off 33 balls. Virat Kohli scored 54 runs in 30 balls at the top of the order, while Mayank Agarwal finished with 41* runs from 23 deliveries. Bengaluru finished in the top two after nine years.

Ad

Trending

Several fans expressed their delight as Bengaluru made it to Qualifier 1. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ready to bet my bottom dollar that RCB are winning the title. Such wins only galvanizes a team further and are season defining. No Kohli or Salt to steer the chase. No Tim David and they still do it with ease," wrote a fan.

"Get the trophy cabinet in Bangalore ready. I can sense something special this season," remarked another.

Ad

"QUALIFIER 1 — HERE WE COME. Take a bow, Captain Jitesh Sharma you led like a warrior," chimed in yet another.

"I was not able to eat, will be having dinner now. Thank you RCB," commented a fan.

It is worth mentioning that Bengaluru became the first team to win all of their away matches in a season. They won seven out of seven away fixtures in IPL 2025.

Ad

Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. The winner of the clash will advance into the final, while the losing side will have to compete in Qualifier 2.

"I can't believe that I managed to play the innings" - RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma on his blistering match-winning knock

At the post-match presentation, RCB's stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma stated that his aim was to take the game deep. He himself was in disbelief at what he pulled off in the crucial encounter.

Ad

Jitesh took the LSG bowlers to the cleaners, putting RCB into the pole position. The swashbuckling batter's knock was laced with six maximums and eight fours. Here's what he said about the performance:

"I can't express the thoughts, I can't believe that I managed to play the innings. All I was trying was to see the ball..When Virat bhai departed, I tried to take the game deep as my guru Dinesh Karthik always tells me to take the game deep. I was having cramps due to the extra load but I am enjoying the responsibility with Virat bhai, Krunal bhai and Bhuvi bhai around and I am enjoying it."

The IPL 2025 playoffs will kick off with the Qualifier 1 between Bengaluru and Punjab. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the Eliminator in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More